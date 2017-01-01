Trump promises to disclose details on alleged Russian hacking

President-elect questions reliability of US intelligence agencies which blame Russia for hacks, says he will disclose new info this week.

US President-elect Donald Trump promised Sunday that he would disclose previously unknown details on the alleged hacking of the Democratic National Assembly (DNC) and interference in the US presidential election by the Russian government later this week.

Trump made the declaration while speaking to reporters at a New Year's Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago estate about why he does not have complete faith in the assessment of the CIA and other intelligence agencies that the hacking was carried out by Russia in order to sabotage Hillary Clinton's candidacy.

“I just want them to be sure, because it’s a pretty serious charge, and I want them to be sure. And if you look at the weapons of mass destruction, that was a disaster, and they were wrong. And so I want them to be sure,” Trump said, referencing the intelligence assessments that Iraq was in possessions of weapons of mass destruction in 2003.

Trump said that he is privy to information about the hacks that the media and the general public are not privy to. "I think it’s unfair if we don’t know. It could be somebody else. I also know things that other people don’t know so we cannot be sure."

Ex-UK Ambassador to Uzbekistan Craig Murray, a close associate of Wikileaks founded Julian Assange has denied that the Wikileaks reports on Clinton and the Democratic Party were supplied by Russia. According to Assange, the leaks came from a disgruntled DNC staffer.

When asked what he knows that others don't, Trump responded that he would reveal the information “on Tuesday or Wednesday” this week.