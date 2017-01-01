Facebook founder: Religion is very important

Mark Zuckerberg says he's not an atheist, believes religion is 'very important'.

On Christmas Day, Jewish-raised Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg posted, "Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah from Priscilla, Max, Beast (the dog - ed.) and me."

Almost immediately, someone responded, "Aren't you an atheist?"

Though Zuckerberg has identified himself as an atheist for several years, he wrote back, "No. I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important."

Zuckerberg did not, however, say what he does believe in. Over the years, Zuckerberg has expressed interest in Buddhism, and in August, he met with Pope Francis.

"Seeing the moments of joy and family shared on Facebook today is one of my favorite things about our community," wrote Zuckerberg. "I hope you're surrounded by friends and loved ones, and that you have a chance to reflect on all the meaningful things in your life. May the light of your friendships continue to brighten your life and our entire world."