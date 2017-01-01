Fire on Indonesia tourist boat leaves 23 dead, dozens injured

Emergency teams rescue 200, bring 32 to hospitals after fire breaks out on Indonesia tourist boat.

A fire on an Indonesian tourist boat on Sunday killed 23 people an injured dozens of others.

Nearly 250 people were on the tourist boat Zharo Express, which was en route from Muara Angke to North Jakarta. Search and rescue teams arrived to help passengers off the burning boat.

According to police reports, more than 200 people were rescued, and 32 are being treated at Jakarta hospitals.

The fire is suspected to be a result of a short circuit in one of the power generators.

Though sea accidents are relatively common in Indonesia, vessels are often overloaded and poorly outfitted for emergencies.