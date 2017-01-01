Istanbul survivor: I heard shooting and lay on the floor

Four Israeli women were present when a terrorist opened fire on an Istanbul night club on Saturday night, killing 39 people and wounding 70 others.

At the time of the attack, between 500-600 people were in the night club.

One of the Israelis was moderately injured, and another was reported missing, and has since been identified as 19-year-old Lian Zaher Nassar.

"I laid on the floor, and then I followed everyone else, and went where they went," one of the Israeli victims told local police. "I hid in the kitchen with many other people. We stood quietly for a long time. I have a friend who I haven't yet heard from, and another friend who was moderately injured, and I'm really scared for her. We don't know anything."

Turkish security forces are still searching for the shooter.

"Our hearts are with the Turkish people at this terrible time. This is an attack on all humanity. Our prayers are with the bereaved & injured," tweeted Israeli President Ruvi Rivlin on Sunday.