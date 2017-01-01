Interior Minister: I won't recommend Lapid for Prime Minister

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) spoke on Saturday night about the recent poll which put Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party in the lead, with 27 mandates.

Speaking on the Israeli TV show "Meet the Press," Deri negated the possibility of a Lapid government, and said he would not join such a coalition.

"I will not recommend Lapid for Prime Minister," Deri promised.

"The mandates Lapid has came from the Zionist Union voter group, and they're looking for a home," he said. "I promise you that the results of the next elections will be different than the results of the polls."

Deri also called on Lapid to join the current coalition and take the post of Foreign Minister.

"If he had asked me, I would have told him, 'Yair, it's all a farce. Take your 11 mandates and be Foreign Minister. It's much more real than your imaginary 27 mandates,'" he said.