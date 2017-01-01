English queen may miss church on New Year's

England's Queen Elizabeth sick for 11 days, may have to miss New Year's ceremonies.

One of England's longest-ruling monarchs, Queen Elizabeth II missed the traditional church services on Christmas Day due to illness - and she may miss church on New Year's Day, as well.

If the queen does not recover by Sunday morning, it will be the first time she has missed New Year's ceremonies since 1988.

Royal sources say Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are recovering from heavy colds.

A palace spokeswoman said, "The Queen is continuing to recover from her heavy cold and is still in the residence of Sandringham. We probably will not know what is happening until the morning."

In April, Israel's former President Shimon Peres wished Queen Elizabeth a happy 90th birthday, saying "life begins at 90."