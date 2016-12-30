The concerted diplomatic assault on Israel

It was an eventful week when the expected assault on Israel by US Secretary of State materialized.

In this program you will hear an in-depth assessment of the implications of resolution 2334 as well as a critique of Secretary Kerry's speech by Professor Eytan Gilboa with one view, and Israel's Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer with another.

Hear a comment made by Caroline Glick.

Walter also exposes President Obama as arrogant, self-centered and dismissive of Hilary Clinton.

And: excepts from Prime Minister Netanyahu's reply to Secretary Kerry.





Click here to download the podcast