Rabbi Shteinman's condition takes turn for the worse

The condition of Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Shteinman has reportedly taken a turn for the worse in recent hours.

Despite having recovered from pneumonia and flu and having gained strength in recent days, he is now seeing a general deterioration in his medical condition.

This afternoon, a consultation on the Rabbi’s condition took place which saw the participation of departmental heads of Mayanei Yeshua hospital in Bnei Brak, where the Rabbi is hospitalized, and the Rabbi’s personal doctor, Prof. Avraham Veinberger.

“At the consultation, great worry was expressed about the condition of the Rabbi,” the hospital announced.