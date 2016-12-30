Watch: Bennett's message to the UN from Mount Hermon

"Israel will stay here forever. No speech and no Security Council resolution will change that fact."

Standing on snowy Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights as people skied by in the background, Education Minister Naftali Bennett gave a message to the UN in light of the recent anti-Israel resolution that was passed in the UN Security Council and John Kerry's speech on his "vision" of PA-Israel peace in which he heaped blame on Israel.

“Im standing at Mount Hermon, Israel’s tallest mountain. It’s a thriving ski center, full of tourists, as you can see.”

“Just five minutes to the east is Syria. Five minutes from here, the Syrian government and ISIS have butchered over half a million men, women, and children.

“The UN resolution from this week suggests that this is occupied territory and should be handed over to those enemies.

“Obviously, that’s absurd. Israel will stay here forever. No speech and no Security Council resolution will change that fact.

“You have Israel thriving and a terror state five minutes from here in an abyss of murder.

“We will prevail,” he said.