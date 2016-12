A female terrorist approached security forces at the Qalandiya checkpoint near Jerusalem armed with a knife. She was neutralized.

A female Arab terrorist armed with a knife approached security forces this morning at the Qalandiya Checkpoint near Jerusalem.

The forces called for her to stop her approach, but she continued to get closer.

The forces therefore shot at the terrorist, neutralizing her. She was arrested.

No forces were wounded. The knife in the terrorist’s possession was confiscated.

Police are also at the scene, and the area has been closed off.