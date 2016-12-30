Former Environment Minister joins Labor

Former Minister Avi Gabai, who served as a Cabinet minister on behalf of Kulanu, joins Labor "to fix the country".

Former Environment Protection Minister Avi Gabai, who served as a Cabinet minister who is not an MK on behalf of the Kulanu party, announced on Thursday that he is joining the Labor party.

Gabai, who was one of the founders of Kulanu, resigned from his post last May, in protest over the appointment of Avigdor Liberman to the post of Defense Minister.

"I joined the Labor party in order to bring the country back on track. I need you there with me," Gabai said on Thursday.

"During the time I served as a Cabinet minister, I realized that a politician without political power of his own is usually just a good advisor and nothing more. So I decided to go on a journey to fix the State of Israel. I do not think that I can fix problems and illnesses that have existed for decades on my own, but with my relentless desire and with your help and support, I think it's completely possible,” he added.

"I know many of you expected that I will set up or join a new party. I considered that and finally decided to go with my truth and opt for a more challenging and less trivial way and join the Labor party," said Gabai.

"Yes, I know that the party’s heyday is long gone, but that is exactly the challenge, to assist and strengthen the only party which is, in my opinion, a real alternative to Netanyahu,” he concluded.

The timing of Gabai’s joining Labor will allow him, should he so desire, to run for the party leadership in six months, though he did not indicate on Thursday that he plans to do so.

Opposition leader MK Yitzhak Herzog, who heads the Labor party, welcomed Gabai to the party.

"Welcome to the Labor party. Your joining is important news and I call on more good and honest people who want a change to join us and continue to build and expand the only alternative to power,” said Herzog.

Gabai’s joining of the Labor party comes less than two weeks after former Labor chairman and one-time Defense Minister Amir Peretz announced his intention to challenge Herzog for the Labor leadership.

The announcement earlier this month marks the fourth time Peretz has run for leadership of the Labor party, which is currently part of the Zionist Union list after deciding to run with Tzipi Livni’s Hatnua faction.