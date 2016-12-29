NYC Assemblyman: It makes no sense to destroy Amona

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind is on a visit to Israel where he visited the community of Amona and spoke to Arutz Sheva reporter Eliran Baruch.

“It doesn't make any sense,” said Hikind. “The whole world has been occupied about this. With the destruction and slaughter going on in Syria, the murder of innocent people all over the Middle East that's happening every single day, and our President of the United States and the Secretary of State are busy figuring out how to undermine Israel and give the terrorists a victory. It's mind-boggling.”

“You have to be here to understand how the world is upside down. How it doesn't make sense that the world is so concerned about a small community of men, women, and especially children. To take away the land of people who have been living here for years, when noone is coming to replace them. Noone is going to live in this land where Jews will be kicked out of their homes. It is really an upside-down world.”

“I get so much strength,” Hikind added, “from meeting some of the dedicated people who live here. They could live anywhere, but they want to live here because they love the Land of Israel.”

“People sometimes say, 'Why can't they live somewhere else?’ But you have to understand what faith in God is all about. You have to understand the real love for the Land of Israel that these people have. It's not like living in a community in Jerusalem or in some other communities in the Land of Israel. Living on top of this hill is nothing fancy. There are no big supermarkets or stores. Yet these people have such pride in living here.”

“Secretary of State Kerry is busy undermining the one democracy in the Middle East. The terrorists rejoice that they have friends like Secretary of State Kerry and President Obama. It is very sad.”

Hikind concluded, “I guarantee you that at the end of the day, with the help of God, these people are going to win. You cannot beat the spirit of the people of Israel.”