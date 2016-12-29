US to expel 35 Russian diplomats over election hacking

The US has announced that it is expelling 35 Russian diplomats and shutting down two Russian compounds in the US in response to allegations that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) in order to interfere with Hillary Clinton's chances of winning the presidency.

The diplomats who are to be kicked out of the US work in the Russian embassy in Washington and the Russian consulate in San Francisco. They and their families will be given 72 hours to leave the country. The US declared the diplomats "persona non-grata" for acting in a "manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status."

In addition, President Obama announced that the Russians would no longer have access to two compounds which owned by the Russian government in the US. The compounds are in the states of New York and Maryland.

The CIA and other intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia was behind the hacking of the DNC which lead to the publishing of leaks related to the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton through Wikileaks. Russia has denied all allegations and dismissed the accusations that it interfered in the US Presidential election as "ridiculous."