Uman: “A significant development in the investigation”

The Attorney General’s comments indicate that the police may have information leading to the vandals who desecrated Rabbi Nachman’s tomb.

A week after the serious anti-Semitic incident at the grave of Rabbi Nachman in Uman, Ukraine, Rav Yaakov Dov Bleich met with the Attorney General of Ukraine to learn from him about the developments concerning the findings so far about the serious event.

The Attorney General told the rabbi that the prosecutor’s office is making every effort in their investigation of the incident and updated him about the progress of the investigation.

In his remarks, he said that there has been a significant development in the investigation and that the police have information that might lead to the vandals who desecrated the tomb.

Rabbi Bleich asked the attorney general to do everything in his power to capture the attackers and bring them to justice.

He also sought to ensure the safety of tens of thousands of Jews who come to Uman during the course of the year, and members of the Jewish community who live there permanently.