Suspicions against Netanyahu revealed

The new suspicions against Prime Minister Netanyahu are allegedly his receiving major benefits from two businessmen.

The suspicions against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu which led Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to open a criminal investigation against the Prime Minister involve his receiving benefits from two businessmen in the country and abroad, according to Channel 2.

The case against Netanyahu has been nicknamed "File 1,000." Netanyahu is expected to be summoned for questioning by police regarding the investigation.

The investigators on the case will reportedly include three senior members of the Investigations Department: The head of the Fraud Investigations Unit, Brigadier General Cyrus Brenner, the head of the Investigations Unit, Brigadier General Eran Kamin, and Chief Superintendent Yoram Naaman, an experienced veteran of the Fraud Investigation Unit.

The Prime Minister's office said in response: "The claims are without merit. We keep saying - there will be nothing because there is nothing".