Liberman: stricter punishments for harassing haredi soldiers

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman called for the police to treat harassment of haredi soldiers in the IDF as a higher priority and to more severely punish those who harass haredi soldiers.

Liberman sent a letter to Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan asking him to order the police to adopt the stricter measures against those who harass haredi soldiers, especially those who wait to snap photographs of haredi soldiers "in order to defame and ostracize them"

Liberman also wrote to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked to ask her to have justice ministry personnel to prepare legislative amendments to address the phenomenon of incitement against haredi soldiers and to enact strict enforcement and punishment against that incitement.

"Beyond the impact on the soldiers themselves, and those who considering enlisting, this activity also violates the principle of the people's army and the government's policy [to encourage] haredi recruitment." Liberman wrote.

The Defense Minister added that there had been previous appeals to deal with the issue of the harassment of haredi soldiers which had resulted in new measures being taken against the phenomenon, but he stated that those measures proven to not be enough to properly deal with the problem.