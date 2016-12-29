Can Corporate Social Responsibility Make You More Money?

Should companies focus be on making money or social responsibility?

Should corporate social responsibility be a factor in determining your investment decisions?

Devin Thorpe, Forbes columnist and author of Adding Profit by Adding Purpose, explains why a companys profits arent antithetical to social good.

He also gives tips on how to identify companies that genuinely do good as opposed to those that promote a false image of social responsibility.

Should retirees have any money in the stock market? According to some opinions, retirees should cash out all of their stocks, while others say they should leave their money in stocks to protect them from inflation.

Douglas Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., looks at both opinions on todays financial podcast. Is there a right or wrong answer?





