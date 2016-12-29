Bennett on BBC: ''UN vote gives tailwind to terror attacks'

Education Minister Naftali Bennett (Jewish Home) says that Secretary of State Kerry's speech is "profoundly disconnected from reality," since the Administration's policy has thrown the Middle East into turmoil yet Israel, the only democracy in the region, has been abandoned by America.

Bennett said that there are already two states in the region:Israel and a Palestinian state in Gaza which has turned into as terrorist state. "Kerry want's to create yet another terrorist state in the heart of Israel".

Moreover Kerry described Jerusalem as 'occupied territory'. Bennett said that "one cannot occupy one's own land. Jerusalem is the capital of Israel for 3,000 years and no UN resolution will change that."

Bennett added that trying to 'inject' a Palestinian state into the heart of Israel, dividing Jerusalem, has failed time after time and "it's time to try a fresh approach and apply Israeli sovereignty to largely Jewish areas in Judea and Samaria and provide autonomy for Palestinians in other areas of Judea and Samaria."

Bennett also said that the "UN vote gives tailwind to terror attacks in Berlin, Brussels or Orlando."