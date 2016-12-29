Shaked: Investigate PM during tenure if needed

In a democracy, the PM is like any other citizen and must be investigated if necessary.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home) clarified this morning (Thursday) that the Prime Minister's status is like that of any other citizen, and he must be investigated if that is what is called for.

"If necessary the Prime Minister must be investigated during his term of office," said Shaked in an interview with Radio Kol Chai. "He is like any other citizen in Israel," she added.

State Attorney Avichai Mandelblit is apparently to announce in the coming days the formal opening of a criminal investigation against Binyamin Netanyahu.

Last night it was publicized on Channel 10 that in principle Mandelblit already authorized the police to investigate the prime minister on several issues, but no official notification has been delivered.

It was also publicized this morning (Thursday) that the Attorney-General is expected to announce closure of several cases against the prime minister that were opened months ago, after it was determined that they did not justify opening an investigation.