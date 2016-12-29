PM Netanyahu to undergo criminal investigation

Prime Minister Netanyahu will be investigated by police in connection with a number of cases opened against him.

Attorney-General Avihai Mandelblit will anounce in the next few days the opening of a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Channel 10 reported Wednesday that Mandelblit has authorized police to interrogate the prime minister but no official announcement has been made.

At the same time reports were issued stating that the Attorney-General will announce the closure of a number of the cases opened against the prime minister a few months since no information was found which warranted opening an investigation.

The reports stated that Mandelblit will announce which cases have been closed and which will be investigated further and would also explain the amount of time it took to reach a decision to investigate these cases.

In the past the police have interrogated a number of prime ministers including former prime minister Ariel Sharon who asked to be investigated at Police Investigation headquarters and former premier Ehud Olmert who insisted on being interrogated in the Prime Minister's office.

The main file against Sharon was closed by then Attorney-General Meni Mazuz, whereas some of the investigations against Olmert led to his indictment and subsequent prison sentences.