Congressman-elect Scott Taylor: America can learn from Israel

Arutz Sheva interviewed US congressman-elect Scott Taylor at the recent Jerusalem Leadership Summit which took place in Jerusalem. Taylor said that he believes change is coming as a lot of new leaders have been elected who can bring clarity to what is an increasingly chaotic world.

Taylor emphasized that the changes in foreign policy and defense will bring "peace through strength" and a rebuilding of the American military which will stabilize the Middle East and other regions in the world.

Taylor believes that America will be a reliable partner to Israel which is its major strategic ally in the region and will not get involved in aspects of foreign policy which do not affect America's strategic interests.

In the coming years America will be heavily involved in law enforcement and in strengthening homeland security through cooperation between the various law enforcement agencies. Taylor believes that there is a lot to be learnt from Israel about how to combat terror and secure borders, intelligence and collaboration between law enforcement agencies.

Taylor agrees with President-elect Trump that the US embassy should be moved to Jerusalem and this is one of the reasons he attended the leadership summit in Jerusalem.