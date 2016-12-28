PM: Kerry's speech biased like the UN

PM, other ministers, blast John Kerry's speech for 'obsessive' focus on 'settlements' and bias against Israel

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu criticized Secretary of State John Kerry's speech on the peace process scathingly Wednesday, calling the speech "skewed" and "obsessive."

"Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," a statement from Netanyahu's office said.

"For over an hour, Kerry obsessively dealt with settlements and barely touched upon the root of the conflict -- Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries." the statement continued.

Other government ministers also criticized Kerry's speech. Tourism Minister Yariv Levin stated that the speech included "a lot of words and very little understanding of reality."

"Kerry is trying to force on us, in his last days on the job, a worldview that is a prize for Palestinian terror and that completely ignores our rights to the country," Levin said, adding that "A true friend of Israel should have shown support for the elected government and not tried to force on the Jewish people resolutions through the supporters of Iran at the UN."

Education Minister Naftali Bennett said: "Kerry quoted me three times anonymously in his speech in order to demonstrate that we oppose a Palestinian state."

"So let me state it explicitly:" Bennett said.

"Yes. If it depends on me, we will not establish another terror state in the heart of our country. The citizens of Israel have paid with thousands of victims, tens of thousands of rockets and innumerable condemnations for the utopian idea of a Palestinian state. It's time for a new policy and we will lead the way." Bennett concluded.

MK Moti Yogev said: "The speech and the frustration of Secretary of State John Kerry [for the sake of creating] a Palestinian terrorist state in the land of Israel, didn't surprise anyone."

Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog praised Kerry's speech, however. "John Kerry has always been a great friend of Israel and will always be. His speech expresses true concerns about Israel's well-being & future." he tweeted.