Herzog: Kerry a 'true friend' of Israel

Knesset Opposition Leader Isaac Herzog (Zionist Union) praised US Secretary of State John Kerry following Kerry's speech blasting Israeli 'settlement construction' as harmful to the peace process.

Herzog tweeted: "John Kerry has always been a great friend of Israel and will always be. His speech expresses true concerns about Israel's well-being & future."

Kerry himself claimed in his speech that the Obama Administration "has been Israel's greatest friend and supporter." and that "No American administration has done more for Israel's security than Barack Obama's."

The bulk of Kerry's speech was devoted to criticizing the construction of Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, and eastern Jerusalem.