Ya'alon criticizes Netanyahu's response to UN resolution

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu's diplomatic initiatives in the wake of the anti-Israel UN Security Council resolution passed on Friday. Ya'alon was speaking at a conference organized by the Calcalist newspaper.

Ya'alon said that "Following the shameful decision of the Security Council, and America's deviation from its strong bond with Israel, both of which are worrisome, diplomatic maneuvering is required and not losing one's head and harming our own international relations with empty words of national pride."

Ya'alon added that Israel should maintain a dialogue with its friends around the world even when it disagrees with them and should not boycott them or punish them for disagreeing with it. Ya'alon claimed that "more responsible leadership could have prevented the resolution."