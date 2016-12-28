Trump sends a message to Israel

President-elect Donald Trump urges Israel to "stay strong" until he takes office, says cannot allow it to be "treated with disdain."

Trump tweeted that "we cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect. They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (the U.N., ed.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Netanyahu is hoping for better relations with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who will take office Jan. 20. Trump has pledged to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and his choice of ambassador to Israel, attorney David Friedman, is a strong supporter of the Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria. On Tuesday, Trump appointed Thomas Bossert, a campaign adviser on Israeli issues, to be his assistant for homeland security and counter terrorism.

Secretary of State John Kerry intends to offer a "comprehensive vision" for how Middle East peace can be achieved at the coming French Conference on Peace, as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blocked a discussion of new construction in Jerusalem in an effort to reduce tensions with Washington.

Along with the Kerry speech, France is gathering dozens of foreign ministers in Paris on Jan. 15 to discuss the conflict. Israel objects to the conference, insisting on direct talks with the PA as the only way to make progress. Israeli officials say that may result in a proposal they view as unfavorable, which could then be taken to the U.N. for a seal of approval.