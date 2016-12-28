Rav Chaim Kanievsky gives to Kupat Ha'Ir For Hanukkah

Zos Hanukkah is a Special Time For Parnassah -- add your name to Rav Chaim Kanievsky's Davening List.

It is no secret that there are thousands of orphans, widows, and Torah scholars, talmidei chachamim, suffering in poverty in Eretz Yisroel. Imagine -- the harsh winter cold without proper coats, Shabbos without enough food for each child.

YOU can be the difference between a winter of suffering, and a winter of comfort and joy for the poor people of Israel.

As if that weren't motivation enough, it is known that the 7th night of the holiday, Zos Hanukkah is a very special time to daven for parnassah.

That is why Rav Chaim Kanievsky has once again taken personal responsibility for the poor families who depend on Kupat Ha'Ir. He will be davening personally on Zos Hanukkah for all those who donate at least $72.

Don't miss this chance to add your name to the list -- THERE ARE ONLY 72 HOURS LEFT.

If you or a loved one are struggling with parnassah, this is your opportunity to have your name in Sar HaTorah Rav Chaim Kanievky's tefilos, during this especially favorable time.

We urge you: For the sake of the impoverished people of klal Yisroel, for the sake of your own parnassah, and for the sake of joining together with the Gedolei HaDor -- Take advantage of this incredible opportunity

