Haredi party heads refuse to condemn 'soldier shaming'

Haredi soldiers' pictures were printed on posters, along with their personal information and warnings against interactions with them.

"We call on everyone to take pictures of haredi soldiers in their neighborhood, in the streets, and everywhere else, and to send us the pictures, along with the soldiers' names and information, so we can grow our database.

"From now on, any haredi who wishes to enlist will know that his picture will be publicized. He will not be able to hide from the public," wrote the anonymous inciters behind the campaign.

Kikar News turned to haredi MKs and requested their opinions on the shaming campaign, but most refused to comment.

Most notably, haredi party leaders Yaakov Litzman (UTJ), Aryeh Deri (Shas), and Moshe Gafni (UTJ) refused to condemn the "shaming campaign."

Religious Services Minister David Azulai (Shas) said, "I condemn any type of violence, especially against soldiers. I call on law enforcement to take harsh measures against those behind the campaign."

MK Ya'akov Margi (Shas) tweeted, "To all the haredi soldiers whose pictures and personal information have appeared in this incitement campaign: I want you to know we're proud of you, and proud of your choice. Have a happy Hanukkah; we're with you. And if I were Mandelblit, I would have an indictment filed today."

MK Yigal Guetta (Shas) told Kikar News, "Disseminating soldiers' pictures and inciting the public against them with all sorts of nasty nicknames and criticism is something which must be harshly condemned. Especially since the people behind this incitement call themselves Torah Jews.

"Maybe not everyone knows this, but I served in the IDF, along with the rest of Shas' MKs. And we faithfully represent Torah Judaism. I call on IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot to give an award to every one of the soldiers whose names and pictures appeared in the shaming campaign. As is known, most of these soldiers are of Sephardic descent."

UTJ refused to comment on the matter.