Son of terror victim lights Hanukkah candles in Berlin

Or Elyakim, son of Dalia Elyakim who was murdered in Berlin attack, lights Hanukkah candles at the Brandenburg Gate.

Or Elyakim, son of Dalia Elyakim who was murdered in last week’s terrorist attack in Berlin, on Tuesday lit the Hanukkah candles in a candle lighting ceremony at the Brandenburg Gate in the city.

Elyakim was one of the 12 victims of the truck attack in the German capital and was considered missing for three days after the attack before her body was identified.

Her husband and Or’s father, Rami, remains hospitalized in serious condition in Berlin with injuries he suffered in the terror attack. Tuesday’s ceremony was conducted by Rabbi Yehudah Teichtal, the rabbi of the Jewish community in Berlin.

The candle lighting ceremony was held in the presence of many personalities from the German government. Representatives of the three religions – Judaism, Christianity and Islam – were in attendance as well.

During the ceremony, Rabbi Teichtal said, "The attack we experienced in this city last week was an abhorrent act which clearly targeted the three religions alike; it was directed at the democratic world, at values ​​of peace and tolerance.”

“The attack was meant to commemorate the darkness. And today we celebrate Hanukkah, a holiday whose essence is the opposite, since the message of Hanukkah is the triumph of light and the victory of spirit over darkness,” continued the rabbi. “The Jews know about persecution, we were persecuted by the Greeks, we were persecuted 75 years ago right here in Germany, but we stand firm and declare to the world that light will triumph over darkness. Our answer to acts of terrorism and evil is the unity and solidarity that we see here.”

Berlin's annual Hanukkah candle lighting traditionally takes place in front of the Brandenburg Gate. This year, the event's security was amped up due to last week's attack.