Germany committing suicide?

In the aftermath of the truck terrorist attack in Berlin last week that claimed 12 lives, question marks are mounting as to the German people's will to defeat Muslim terrorism.

University of Paris Professor Dr. Guy Millière, author of 27 books on France and Europe, writes this week that German Chancellor Angela Merkel placed white roses at the scene of the attack, together with thousands of other Germans – but that "anger and the will to combat the threat remained largely absent."

"Nothing better describes the present state of Germany," Dr. Millière writes for the Breakstone Institute, than the reaction of the family of 19-year-old Maria Landenburger who was murdered by a Muslim refugee. A member of a refugee relief organization, Landenburger was among those who welcomed migrants in 2015 – and was raped and murdered by one of the people she was helping.

Unbelievably, "her family asked anyone who wanted to pay tribute to their daughter to give money to refugee associations, so that more refugees could come to Germany."

Many blame Chancellor Merkel for "assisted suicide" in the looming death of Germany. She "created the conditions that made [the attack] possible," according to Millière, and "bears an overwhelming responsibility." Geert Wilders, too, recently named the Netherlands' Politician of the Year in a national TV poll, accused Merkel outright of having blood on her hands.

It was Merkel who decided to open German's doors to hundreds of thousands of Muslims from the Middle East and more distant countries. "She must have known that jihadists were hidden among the people flooding in," writes Millière, and that "the German police had no way of controlling the masses that entered and would be quickly overwhelmed by the number of people it would have to control. She did it anyway."

In this connection, it is important to note that of the 1.2 million migrants who arrived in Germany in 2014 and 2015, only 34,000 have found work.

Merkel was warned by both German and U.S. intelligence services that Islamic State terrorists hiding among refugees were planning to use trucks in Christmas-related attacks, yet she responded after the attack in a lukewarm manner: "If the perpetrator is a refugee, [it will be] very difficult to bear [and] particularly repugnant for all Germans who help refugees on a daily basis."

Crime in Germany has skyrocketed since the onslaught of the refugees, and long-extinct diseases have returned. Second homes have been seized by the government to house refugees, and those who speak too harshly of the country's growing Islamization are viewed as violating anti-incitement laws. Despite all this, Merkel is not only not resigning, but is rather running for re-election.

Millière notes that the German population is aged, the birthrate is dangerously low, and the immigrants, mostly Muslims, are replacing the German population. Yet, politically correct propaganda speeches often broadcast in Germany speak not of demography, and almost totally ignore the rise of radical Islam and jihadist terrorism.

The German population is intimidated with fear, he writes, both by the antisocial behavior of many migrants and by the speech police of their own governments. The great majority of the Germans do not want to acknowledge that Germany is at war. German journalist Josef Joffe, editor of Die Zeit, has explained the passivity of many Germans by a feeling of collective guilt.

Dr. Millière concludes: "If many Germans are filled with collective guilt to the point that they want to compensate … by welcoming hundreds of thousands of Muslims, many of whom openly state that they want to replace Germany's Judeo-Christian culture with Islam … it shows that Germans today either detest themselves so much that they desire their own destruction, or that they have simply lost their will to stand up for what they care about -- an act otherwise known as surrender."