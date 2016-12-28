Erdan on Kerry's speech: Pathetic

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) on Tuesday night described as “pathetic” the speech that U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will give on Wednesday on how to achieve Israel-Palestinian Authority (PA) peace.

"It’s very unfortunate that the Obama administration, which was wrong throughout the years with all the steps it took in the Middle East, is now trying to ensure that this chaos will remain even after its term in office concludes," said Erdan.

"A speech setting parameters at the last minute before the end of Kerry's term, along with the Security Council resolution, will ensure for good that the Palestinians will not agree to any negotiations in the coming years and will prevent any chance to promote peace. It’s pathetic to present a formula for ending the conflict at the last moment when you were unable to do anything throughout your term,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, State Department spokesman Mark Toner announced that Kerry will on Wednesday make a speech in which he will offer a “comprehensive vision” of how he believes the Israel-PA process should be revived.

The Secretary of State believes "it is his duty in his remaining weeks and days as Secretary of State to lay out what he believes is a way towards a two-state solution," Toner told reporters.

"It's always important to keep the process moving forward. We haven't given up on this and we don't think the Israelis and Palestinians should do either," he added.

Kerry last led a failed Israel-PA peace effort in 2014. Those talks ended when the PA breached their conditions and unilaterally applied to join international institutions.

His speech on the peace process comes less than a week after the UN Security Council passed an anti-Israel resolution condemning Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria. The resolution passed when the U.S. abstained in the vote, allowing it to go through.