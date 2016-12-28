'The hands are the hands of America'

A special thanks to outgoing President Obama and all our dear friends at the United Nations - for reminding us what Hanukkah is all about.

This week’s special Hanukkah edition of Temple Talk is hosted by two men who have been accused of being international criminals by the United Nations - together with many hundreds of thousands of Israelis who live their lives, together with their families, in homes that the United Nations has deemed to have been built on land "in flagrant violation of international law."

Join Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman, who connect the dots between outgoing President Obama and King Antiochus, between UN Resolution 2334 and Hanukkah, and between Joseph and his brothers, and the contemporary issues facing the Jewish people today.





Click here to download the podcast