Rabbi Riskin: The UN is a group of hypocrites

Rabbi Shlomo Riskin, the Rabbi of Efrat and the Head of the Ohr Torah Stone network of educational institutions, said that Israel should ignore the UN Security Council resolution.

"It is essentially all lies and there is no justice here. Obama got angry at our Prime Minister who did exactly what he should have done against Iran. All the money now going to Iran is going to terror. The UN is a gang of hypocrites and I don't believe justice exists among them, or that Obama has justice in mind. I therefore don't believe that we need to be obligated by such resolutions and I think we need to do what we need to do." Riskin told Arutz Sheva.

According to Riskin, the Palestinian Authority haa proven its disinterest in signing a peace agreement with Israel time after time. "From the inception of the dispute with the Palestinians we have been prepared to share and they have not. It is exactly what our matriarch Sarah said, that "the son of this maidservant shall not inherit with my son, with Yitzchak."

"In Olmert's day we were prepared to give half of Jerusalem to the Palestinians and they refused to accept it. We wanted to give them everything in Judea and Samaria besides six percent and they refused because they want it all. They don't know how to share, and only when they will be prepared to share and agree to the fact that we have a right to a Jewish State of our own, only then will we be able to speak with them."

According to Riskin, had the Palestinian Authority been prepared to share, Israel could have reached an agreement with them. "In the War of Independence, the Six Day War, and the Yom Kippur War they wanted to throw us into the sea. They don't want us here. They wanted to eliminate us but we won. The settlement blocs are therefore ours because they lost their war of aggression."

Rabbi Riskin called Obama's maneuver a "despicable act."

"Everyone remembers how the Arabs and UNESCO claimed that we have no past or history in Jerusalem - and Obama and the entire world maintained silence. Also here, he provided full support for the Security Council to establish that the Jewish People has no historical connection with Jerusalem." he said.

He supported the Prime Minister's strong response to the resolution: "We are not slaves here, we receive charity from no-one; this is our land."