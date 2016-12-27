Rabbi Amsalem: Haredi establishment responsible for assimilation

Rabbi Haim Amsalem, former Shas MK and candidate for the Jewish Home party, arrived today for a Knesset hearing on the crisis between Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel. Rabbi Amsalem pulled no punches while sharing his opinion of the subject at the hearing.

Rabbi Amsalem quoted the Bible's words calling for the ingathering of the Exiles, but charged that today, the State of Israel behaves in the opposite manner: "I blame the rabbinic and Torah establishments and all the State's institutions because they brutalize those seeking to convert with a heavy, unyielding, and un-halachic hand, and instead of drawing people close we are dividing the Jewish nation and distancing it from ourselves - and this is a grave sin."

The Rabbi recalled the Jewish world's support for the establishment of the State of Israel as a guide to Diaspora relations: "I suggest a different, attractive approach styled after that of HaRav Uziel and all the great Rabbis of Israel who went in his path - to draw close and embrace and find every way possible not to lose a single Jewish soul and not to do what the State of Israel is doing in so many issues: Conversions, nullifying conversions, non-recognition of conversions performed by community rabbis - all these things are exasperating, against the halacha, and are infuriating."

Rabbi Amsalem attacked the approach of the haredi Members of Knesset who say there is no connection between Judaism and Reform: "The haredi MK's are misled and they mislead others. Yes, they have the State by the throat and they dictate policy. But I believe a day will come when things will change and for this reason I am returning to politics because this extreme Hareidi approach must cease and the State must understand who means for her good and who seeks to turn the Jewish people into a nation of maybe one million Jews, and all the rest, as far as they are concerned - the secular, Conservatives, Reform, and actually anyone who doesn't identify with the haredi way...are on the other side of the fence and out of the camp.

"Oppressing the Reform is a divisive, extreme approach that does not understand the role of the State of Israel and the mission of the Jewish people today - to bring all the lost children back to the bosom of the Jewish Nation," Rabbi Amsalem charged.

According to Rabbi Amsalem, even assimilation is the result of stringencies: "The equation is very simple: Hinder conversions, ease assimilation; ease conversions, hinder assimilation. The one who is causing this unending, snowballing assimilation is this approach which counters that of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel at the time of the State's establishment, which was a Zionist rabbinate."