Assemblyman Hikind: Obama is a hero to the terrorists

New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind blasted President Barck Obama for allowing the passage of an anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council last week.

"He is now clearly the hero of the terrorists. Of Hamas. Of Hezbollah. That's what our president in the United States is." Hikind told Arutz Sheva

"He is an utter, complete, failure."

Hikind accused Obama of doing irreparable harm to the peace process. "He set a new standard for the Palestinians. He ended the peace process. Whatever peace process there was, because of his actions."

He expressed hope that President-elect Donald Trump would repair relations with Israel. "The good news is that we have a new administration coming in. Not just President-elect Trump, but also many of the people around him understand...what Israel represents to the world as a friend to the United States."

According to Hikind, President Obama treats Israel's allies and brutal dictatorships better than he treats Israel. "He is a true friend of our enemies. Our enemies were given a victory they did not deserve."

"Barack Obama is much better in terms of how he treats the Ayatollah from Iran, the way he treats our enemies, the dictatorships of the world. The one democracy [the the Middle East] he takes a knife and stabs it in the back, and that is Israel." he added.

"The United Nations is a cesspool." Hikind said, adding that he hopes Trump will use America's economic leverage over the UN to compel it to change its anti-Israel and anti-Semitic ways.