Live: Hanukkah Candle Lighting at the "Small Kotel"

Loading....
Tags:Jerusalem, Western Wall, Hannukah
Related Stories
- PM: According to the UN, the Maccabees 'occupied territory'
- Watch: Youth attack people praying in synagogue
- Arab gang threatens Arutz Sheva - in the heart of Jerusalem
- Deputy mayor: Moving US embassy to Jerusalem embarrasses Israel
- Trump win buoys hopes for building in Jerusalem, Yesha
- Ancient 'freedom of Zion' coin unearthed
- Jerusalem mayor sees a bright future for city in the Trump era
- Kulanu MKs: Shas plan will destroy Israel-diaspora relations