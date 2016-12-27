Dichter humbles France: "Guillotine French invention"

Foreign Affairs and Security committee chairman Avi Dichter related in a Reshet Bet interview to the Obama administration's involvement in the UN Security Council's anti-Israel resolution.

Dichter said that "a Palestinian Authority delegation was in Washington and met with the Secretary of State ten days before the resolution's passing; Saeb Erekat was there with his personal adviser Abu Mazen, and the head of the PA security forces. Additionally, there was a meeting between the U.S. Ambassador to the UN and the Palestinian representative. Egypt withdrew the draft, but the United States doesn't lack resources and so they found a substitute in the guise of four other countries.

"The Prime Minister well understands that this is not necessarily the last assault, and that in the time left to the U.S. administration it is important to assure that there not be a further assault. The UN Secretary General himself admitted that they exaggerated in their treatment of Israel. In my opinion the time has come to change this reality and turn the lemon into lemonade."

Regarding the conference expected to take place in France, Dichter said, "France has positioned herself as one of the frustrated countries of Europe. She granted her patronage to Syria for years and years, but now doesn't lift a finger to help the hundreds of thousands of killed and wounded, and millions of refugees. She seeks to act in such a way as to raise her international standing. France will not teach us lessons in proper behavior, and I recall that the guillotine was not invented in Israel".

The guillotine is a sharp-bladed instrument invented in France for the purpose of beheading. The victim lies with his head over a basket into which it falls once the blade is released.