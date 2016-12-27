Kahlon criticizes Netanyahu on housing crisis

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's remarks yesterday about the housing market at a ceremony to welcome workers to the local council.

"Yesterday, the Prime Minister said 'Go forth and buy apartments and everything will be fine'. I wish each and every one of you two apartments. I also want people to buy housing at reasonable prices. Therefore, we are working to lower prices so that people will buy apartments," Kachlon said

He explained that "When there is housing available and the prices are high, only a few can afford to purchase, and I want not only for the few, but for everyone to be able to buy an apartment. With the steps we're taking everyone will be able to purchase, with G-d's help."

Kahlon also responded to reports about friction between himself and the president of the Supreme Court. "I saw reports about a quarrel between myself and the Supreme Court president, and that a judge phoned me that I influence the appointments. I say here as clearly as possible: No judge from the Supreme Court called me, no-one spoke with me, and I never said that if this or that person is not appointed I will leave or quit the committee. It never happened."