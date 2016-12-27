Man dies in house fire in northern Israeli community

A 40-year-old man was found lifeless after a fire in Amirim. The incident marks the 5th person killed in a home fire in 10 days.

A man about 40 years old was killed this afternoon in a fire that erupted in a trailer in the community of Amirim in northern Israel.

Medics who rushed to the scene were forced to confirm the man’s death, as firefighters worked to put out the fire, burning despite strong rains.

Paramedic Oren Ne’eman related: “When we arrived at the scene we saw a trailer that was completely burnt. After action by firefighters to extinguish the fire, the area was searched and a 40-year-old man without signs of life was located. We were forced to confirm his death.”

Police, in conjunction with the firefighters investigator, have opened an investigation into the incident.

Firefighters note that the incident marks the fifth person killed within ten days as a result of a house or apartment fire.

The national firefighting authority called on the public “to avoid using spiral ovens and, when there is no other choice, to distance them at least 3 meters from flammable material. Don’t overburden sockets with power-eating devices, and install smoke detectors in every room and on every floor.”