Black box from Russian plane crash found

According to the Russian defense ministry, one of the two black boxes of the Russian military jet that crashed into the Black Sea earlier this week has been found.

The “flight data recorder,” which records recent parameters of a flight, was found 1,600 meters from shore at a depth of 17 meters, according to the ministry.

The other black box, the “cockpit voice recorder,” which records recent sounds in a flight’s cockpit - including possible conversation of the pilots - is still missing.

The ministry said that there are “probably no survivors” of the flight.

Nevertheless, the flight data recorder is to be sent to a central research institute in Lyubertsy with the intention of gaining insight into the reasons for the crash.

92 people were on the flight, including 64 from the Russian army’s official choir.