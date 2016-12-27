Trump: The UN is 'so sad'

President-elect appears to criticize the UN over anti-Israel vote, says it is "just a club for people to get together".

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on Monday took to Twitter to criticize the United Nations.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time. So sad!” he tweeted.

Though he did not specifically mention it, the tweet comes following last week’s vote at the UN Security Council on a resolution condemning Israel’s presence in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem.

The tweet marks the third time in recent days that Trump has referred to the UN following the vote at the Security Council.

On Saturday, the President-elect said he would work to achieve peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority despite the fact that the vote made it more difficult.

“The big loss yesterday for Israel in the United Nations will make it much harder to negotiate peace. Too bad, but we will get it done anyway!” wrote Trump.

On Friday, just after the resolution passed, Trump tweeted, “As to the U.N., things will be different after Jan. 20th”, in reference to the fact that the Obama administration chose to abstain at the vote and allow the resolution to pass.