Search teams find wreckage, bodies, from Russian plane crash

Search teams have begun to retrieve bodies of passengers who perished in Russian plane crash. Russia believes there were no survivors.

At least 13 bodies of the passengers and crew of the Russian aircraft which crashed in the Black Sea Sunday have been recovered, the Russian Itar-Tass news agency reported.

The Russian military Tupolev Tu-154 was carrying 91 passengers and crew when it disappeared over the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry has said that there appear to be no survivors from the crash.

"We've found the crash location. We found no survivors," said Russian Defense Ministry's Media Service and Information Director Major-General Igor Konashenkov.

Over 150 pieces of debris from the plane were also retrieved.

The Russian Tourism Minister said earlier Monday that terrorism was not suspected as being a factor in causing the crash. Rather, the cause is believed to be human error or a mechanical problem.

Passengers on the plane included the famous Red Army Choir, who had been on their way to perform in Syria.

Over 3,500 people on 45 ships, including 135 divers, have taken part in the search for the wreckage of the plane and its passengers.

Russia is observing a national day of mourning for those killed in the crash.