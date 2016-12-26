Meet the Jew who will write Trump's inaugural speech

Steven Miller, 31, wrote most of Trump's campaign speeches. They call him "a machine".

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen his close adviser, Steven Miller, to write his inaugural acceptance speech. Presidential swearing-in speeches are considered to be especially significant historical documents.

Miller, 31, wrote most of Trump's prepared campaign speeches. He is slated to become senior White House adviser for policy once Trump takes office.

According to U.S. news site Politico, the speech will present Trump's first-term goals as President, with an emphasis on nationalism and love of homeland.

The theme will be a call to Americans to unify for improvement in education, infrastructure, security and borders, the armed forces and the economy - with an emphasis on returning jobs to the United States.

Miller held a weighty position during the presidential campaign. Besides speechwriting, he advised on policy matters and also would deliver the warm-up speech to introduce Trump. "Steve's a machine," said another adviser, Jason Miller, to Politico. "I’ve literally seen him knock out three speeches in a day.”