Israeli Ambassador: U.S. behind "ganging up on Israel"

Israeli Ambassador to US promises to present evidence to President-elect Trump identifying force behind resolution against Israel

Israeli Ambassador to the US Ron Dermer spoke with CNN Monday, stating that Israel has proof that US President Obama's administration is behind Friday's UN Security Council resolution on Judea, Samaria, and east Jerusalem.

"We will present this evidence to the new administration through the appropriate channels. If they want to share it with the American people they are welcome to do it," said Dermer.

According to Dermer, not only did the U.S. not stand by Israel's side during the vote, it "was behind this ganging up on Israel at the UN."

Dermer said it was "a sad day and a shameful chapter in U.S.-Israeli relations."

The United States abstained in the UN Security Council vote, paving its way for adoption with the support of the other 14 members.

The fifteen members of the Security Council are the five permanent members, China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom, and the United States, and ten non-permanent members elected for two-year terms by the General Assembly: Angola, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Senegal, Spain, Ukraine, Uruguay, and Venezuela.