New video pokes fun at Israel's Supreme Court

The "Tzabar" satire group, together with the Derech Haim Movement's "Enough of the Supreme Court's Dictatorship!" project has published a satirical video showing how the Israeli Supreme Court runs Israelis' lives against their will and against the will of the government.

The video shows a bearded, impish-looking man named Baga"tzi interfering in an Israeli's choice of t-shirt, telling him what to put in his falafel and then eating it, and even changing the instructions given by the Israeli's GPS. The Israeli's protests are ignored.

"The video attempts to show the Israeli Supreme Court's extreme involvement in decisions which are out of their jurisdiction," explained a Derech Haim representative. "We need to put an end to the Supreme Court's dictatorship. This dictatorship is a result of the Supreme Court's ego and feelings of supremacy, but it harms everyone. It harms Jewish identity, it harms Israel socially, it harms security, and it harms our economy."

Activists also demonstrated outside the Supreme Court building, and outside Supreme Court President Miriam Naor's home. They also handed out stickers and fliers, sent interim notices to municipalities, and plastered notices on walls.

In Hebrew, the Supreme Court is called the "Baga"tz," acronym for Beit Din Gavoa Letzedek, literally the High Court of Justice. Thus the nickname "Baga"tzi" in the video for the interfering interloper.

Hebrew video: