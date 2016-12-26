Haredi party heads to meet with PM over Muezzin Law

MKs Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (UTJ) and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri (Shas) are scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon to discuss passing the Muezzin Law.

The Muezzin Law, which is believed to have been the Arab MKs' reason for inciting November's arson intifada, would prevent places of worship of all religions from using loudspeakers. Muezzins' blasting calls to prayer at midnight and before dawn are a noise nuisance disturbance to those living in areas near mosques in Israel, both Jew and Arab, and the use of loudspeakers is not the custom in other non-Arab countries.

Deri and Litzman are expected to present to Netanyahu their issues with the law's current version, in the hope the issues can be successfully resolved and the law will be able to pass.

Despite their reservations about the Muezzin Law, Deri and Litzman have also promised not to leave the coalition over the matter. They have also said if the rest of the coalition agrees to the law, their parties would vote in favor as well, even if they do not agree.

The haredi parties' disagreement centers mainly around concerns the Muezzin Law might have wording that would no longer allow "Shabbat sirens" to be sounded before Shabbat and Jewish holidays. However, those soundings are during daylight hours.