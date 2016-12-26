Group holds Hanukkah celebration at King David's Tomb

Jewish heritage center holds Hanukkah celebration with songs, dancing, and a festive meal at King David's Tomb .

Despite the cold, dozens of participants, including several rabbis gathered at King David's tomb to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah on Saturday night.

Rich with 3,000 years of Jewish history, King David's Tomb is located just outside the walls of Jerusalem's Old City on Mount Zion.

Participants enjoyed a menorah lighting, followed by a festive post-Shabbat (Sabbath) meal. After a fascinating speech by Rabbi Stavsky, participants danced until well after midnight.





