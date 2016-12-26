Man seriously injured in fire in northern Israel

40-year-old man suffers serious injuries in a fire in Migdal HaEmek. Seven people lightly injured.

A 40-year-old man suffered serious injuries in a fire that broke out overnight Sunday in an apartment on the third floor of a four-story building in Migdal HaEmek in northern Israel.

Seven other people were injured in the fire, all of them lightly.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the man who was seriously injured to the Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The seven people who suffered light injuries from smoke inhalation, including three children aged two, 10 and 12, were taken to the Haemek Hospital in Afula.

The cause of the fire is unclear and is being investigated.

Earlier on Sunday, a fuel tank explosion in Haifa’s oil refineries caused a fire.

40 firefighting teams rushed to put out the fire, in an effort to protect the other fuel tanks at the site and prevent the spreading of hazardous materials.

Residents were instructed to close their windows for several hours, before firefighters were able to extinguish the flames. There were no injuries.