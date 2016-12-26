How Islamists are celebrating Christmas this year

With Islamistic violence and incitement targeting Christians in many places around the globe, a few recent examples paint a picture of how anti-Christian elements can partake of the holiday spirit.

As background, note that in Bethlehem, just south of Jerusalem, Christians number no more than 12% of the total population, whereas just a half-century ago, they were 86%!

"Every day we hear and see some radical Muslim clerics speaking strongly against Christians," according to Christian leader Samir Qumsieh of Biet Sahour, near Bethlehem. "Just recently, one of the sheiks was saying that Christian Copts [in Egypt] should be slaughtered like sheep." Qumsieh himself regularly receives death threats, and was targeted in a firebomb attack.

The Clarion Project has collected several recent incidents that give Islamists strong reason to celebrate this year's Christmas season.

1. A Christmas message from Omar Hussain, a former British citizen now fighting in Syria, urged his fellow ISIS supporters in the UK to beat up drunken holiday revelers, steal their money and belongings, and send the proceeds to the front.

"Wait around the corner from a pub at night," wrote Hussain. "It only takes a few punches for a drunk kafir to fall unconscious. Take a few ikhwa [brothers] with u and u can rob him of all his things. From watches, jewellery [sic], money, phone, jacket, etc.” He added that the ISIS thugs need not worry about being arrested because the victims would not have their mobile phones to call the police and, in any event, they would be too drunk to remember their attackers' faces.

2. Then comes the story of the famous British singer Zayn Malik, born to a mixed Muslim-Christian family. After his 14-year-old sister Safaa tweeted a picture of the family’s Christmas tree, his family began receiving threats from extremists accusing him of “insulting Islam.”

3. In Germany, a Syrian asylum seeker used a Christmas Amazon gift card to purchase components for a bomb with which police believe he was planning to conduct a terror attack in the Berlin airport. Even though all the purchases were made from the same seller, German police were only alerted to the radicalized Jaber al-Bakr by a tip received from an acquaintance of his.

4. In Cremona, northern Italy, a very sensitive and politically-correct priest decided not to display a Christian nativity scene at a local cemetery because he feared it might upset relatives of non-Christians buried there. Father Sante Braggiè explained that a "small corner of the cemetery is reserved for Muslim graves, and a crib positioned within sight of them could be seen as a lack of respect for followers of other faiths, hurt the sensibilities of Muslims, as well as Indians and even atheists.”

5. In Indonesia, one of the largest Muslim countries, the Indonesian Ulema Council has forbidden Muslims from wearing Christmas clothing or donning any Christman-related accessories. The fatwa is aimed at shopping mall employees who might choose to wear Santa hats during the holiday season. To enforce the ban, members of the extremist Islam Defenders Front, escorted by police, raided malls in East Java to ensure that employees were abiding by the decree.