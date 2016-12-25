"Our friends abandoned us at the moment of truth"

Finance Minister blasts Israel's friends at the UN for abandoning it when anti-Israel resolution came up at the Security Council.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon accused the US of "turning its back" on Israel by abstaining from an anti-Israel resolution at the UN Security Council last Friday.

"We've spoken a lot about the nature of the Security Council, but there is one thing we should pay attention to: how did our best friends at the UN turn their backs on us at the exact moment of truth?" Kahlon asked at a special ceremony in honor of former Minister David Levy at the Menachem Begin Heritage Center.

"This is the most shocking part of the story." the Finance Minister said. "We have excellent relations with all these countries - economic relations, diplomatic relations, and security relations. But at the moment of truth, not one representative from these states stood by us, and in the end, they even applauded. I rubbed my eyes in front of the TV screen to check if it was real.

He said that the conclusion to be reached from the UN vote is that Israel must rely on itself. "To anyone who attacks the defense budget, you see in the last 48 hours how we can rely on them (our friends), but at the moment of truth we can and should rely only on ourselves."

"We need a strong state and a strong army." Kahlon stressed. "That is why we will continue to strengthen our security through the defense budget. That is what we have."