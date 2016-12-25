Rabbi Druckman: UN resolution a "historic opportunity"

Rabbi Druckman calls on Prime Minister to apply Israeli sovereignty to “Area C” in light of the UN resolution and the new US government.

14 out of 15 members of the UN Security Council voted in favor of the recent proposal condemning Jewish "settlements" in Judea and Samaria as having "no legal validity,” and as “a flagrant violation under international law." The 15th, the United States, abstained instead of using its veto power.

In an interview with Arutz Sheva, Rabbi Haim Druckman, head of the Bnei Akiva yeshivas, spoke about the resolution and about the steps needed now as a response from the Israeli government.

Rabbi Druckman said that the resolution "has a special meaning on Hanukkah. It is brought down in The Book of Maccabees that Antiochus sent Shimon the Hasmonean a message saying: ‘You captured Jaffa, and Gezer and the Citadel in Jerusalem that are part of my kingdom. Give me back these cities of mine that you’ve taken.’”

“Shimon responded, saying: ‘We took no foreign land. This land is an inheritance from our forefathers that our enemies unjustly occupied. We have simply restored this inheritance.’ This same answer must be given now."

"I appeal to the Prime Minister to echo with pride the response of Shimon the Hasmonean and use his leadership to express this in practical terms by the immediate application of Israeli sovereignty over at least the whole of “Area C,” as Menachem Begin did over the Golan Heights. This act would be the greatest gift to the people of Israel on the occasion of the Jubilee anniversary of our return to these parts of our homeland. "

Rabbi Druckman continued, saying: "I appeal to the Prime Minister and I say to him - you can do it. Providence gave you this right. Be strong and courageous!"

Rabbi Druckman said that a statement echoing the words of Simon the Maccabee, should be said first and foremost domestically, in light of the question marks within Israel over our right to the land.

''It all starts at home. But after fifty years, the public that understands this message is strong and growing, and the current government is comprised of those who share this opinion that this land is ours and oppose its division. Just as with Begin regarding the Golan Heights, it is within the current government's power to do this. Just as the prime minister struggled with all his force against the Iran agreement with Iran, he should turn his full attention now to this issue and give a ‘silver lining’ to this resolution.”

Rabbi Druckman was asked whether the prime minister's recent remarks about the need for a two-state solution show that Netanyahu is unable to act as he is calling him to act. "I can not delve deep into his heart, but I want to believe that he knows that this country is ours. He was subjected to international pressure, but now this false and evil resolution at the UN and the new government in the United States have given him a historic opportunity.”